Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $5,741,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,748,228 shares in the company, valued at $325,399,648.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,748,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,399,648.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,943,078 shares of company stock worth $17,389,769. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

