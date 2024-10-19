Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $62.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after buying an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 3,782,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,765,000 after buying an additional 2,878,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

