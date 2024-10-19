Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells $1,025,062.50 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $220.21 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.