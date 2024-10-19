Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.80. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 56,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$324.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

