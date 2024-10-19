Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.42 ($15.67) and traded as high as €16.89 ($18.36). Commerzbank shares last traded at €16.82 ($18.28), with a volume of 4,585,204 shares changing hands.

Commerzbank Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.42.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

