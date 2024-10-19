Contrasting Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Phunware has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 141.26%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

This table compares Global Blue Group and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 7.32% 48.62% 2.67% Phunware N/A -438.21% -127.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Phunware”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $445.57 million 2.24 $15.12 million $0.07 75.21 Phunware $4.12 million 13.58 -$52.78 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Phunware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.