Contrasting SR Bancorp (SRBK) and The Competition

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SR Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million -$10.86 million -1.11 SR Bancorp Competitors $307.72 million $15.31 million 0.91

SR Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SR Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.24% 5.24% 0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SR Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp Competitors 106 578 363 5 2.25

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 0.14%. Given SR Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SR Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SR Bancorp rivals beat SR Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.