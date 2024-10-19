Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.