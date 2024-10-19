Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $39.27 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

