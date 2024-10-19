Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 186,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

