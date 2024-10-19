Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.