Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $136.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

