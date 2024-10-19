Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

