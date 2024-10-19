Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

