Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $10,262,000.

VDC opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.87 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

