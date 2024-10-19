Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

NSC stock opened at $252.37 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $236.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.