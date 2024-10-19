Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

