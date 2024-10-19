Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,751,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.