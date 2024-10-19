Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

