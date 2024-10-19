Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

