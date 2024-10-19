Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

