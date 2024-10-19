Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

