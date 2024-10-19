Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

