Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $48.18 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

