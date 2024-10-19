Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.