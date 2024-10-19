Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 24,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

