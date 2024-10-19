Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Creative Planning grew its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

