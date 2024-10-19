Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,259,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,169,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

