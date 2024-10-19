Creative Planning Buys 7,736 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 over the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

