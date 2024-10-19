Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 365,845 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 296,221 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 242,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 105,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $1,607,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

