Creative Planning Grows Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Research were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in National Research by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

