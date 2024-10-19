Creative Planning Has $1.99 Billion Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Planning owned 5.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $1,990,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,572,000.

SPLG opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

