Creative Planning Has $206.97 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $206,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $320.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

