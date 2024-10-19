Creative Planning Has $279,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Creative Planning increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.