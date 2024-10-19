Creative Planning Invests $276,000 in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DAY stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 196.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.