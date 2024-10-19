Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $170,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

