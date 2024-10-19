Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 726.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 98.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCVL opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

