Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

