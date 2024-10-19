Creative Planning Sells 136,285 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $228,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 224,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,857,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

