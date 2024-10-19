Critical Review: NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) vs. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -290.66% -102.63% -25.70% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alector and NKGen Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Alector currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 255.71%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

This table compares Alector and NKGen Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $55.28 million 8.70 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.62 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 128.79 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.08

NKGen Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alector beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

