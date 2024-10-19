CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

