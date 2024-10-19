CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CSX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.