CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

