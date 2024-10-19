Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 594.5% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

