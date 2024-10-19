Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 293.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 107.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

