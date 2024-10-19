Cwm LLC Purchases 14,626 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1,832.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 283,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $41.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

