Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,419 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

