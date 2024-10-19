Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $344,259,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $485.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $418.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $324.39 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

