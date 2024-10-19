Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 63,206 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 559,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.