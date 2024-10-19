Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,247,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Dollar General by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 180.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $3,776,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

